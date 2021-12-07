Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the 19-year-old Tyler Morton following his away debut in the Champions League, shining in a 2-1 win against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Morton made only his fifth first-team appearance for the Reds on Tuesday night and his second start in the Champions League, coming in a legendary arena.

Liverpool had not visited the San Siro in 13 years, and had never faced Milan at the stadium, but given the circumstances in Group B, Klopp made eight changes to his side.

The teenager from Wallasey was among those to impress in a 2-1 victory, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi sealing a perfect record in the Champions League group stage.

Morton took up his place in midfield behind Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino, and kept things simple throughout, performing at a level above that of his experience.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp revealed the “big pleasure” he took in watching his No. 80 take to the stage.

“I don’t want to make his life more complicated than it is already, when playing at such a young age for a club like Liverpool, with a performance like this,” he insisted.

“I think we should all calm down, but it was really good tonight! It was a big pleasure to watch the boy playing.

“The football knowledge, the football brain he showed tonight was absolutely exceptional.

“If you are technically on that level – and he obviously is – and you then have such good orientation, then sometimes we have enough time to do good stuff.

“That is what he did tonight. On top of that, he defended incredibly well, together with the other boys.

“I have to say it was really exceptional what Oxlade and Taki did in these half-spaces. Oxlade is in a really good moment, but Taki was not in his natural position.

“So I have to say the overall performance was really special tonight.”