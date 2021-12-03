Jurgen Klopp has said not to expect a host of changes when Liverpool travel to Wolves on Saturday in what is only the start of a gruelling festive schedule.

The Reds must swiftly move on from their derby win as a trip to Wolves awaits on Saturday, and a fifth successive victory will be firmly on the agenda.

And they’ll have a healthy-looking squad to assist in the matter with Liverpool’s injury predicament looking better by the day following the training return of Joe Gomez and Naby Keita.

Although the Reds are still to be without Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott, the squad is edging ever closer to being back to full health.

Despite less than three days separating the final whistle at Goodison Park and the first whistle at Molineux, Klopp is not set to make wholesale changes on this occasion.

Keita and Gomez are not yet ready for the matchday squad, with Klopp saying to reporters: “Took part in a big session, not all, but looked brilliant.

“I think from Sunday on, if nothing happens, they will be in contention again.

“We are used to a tough schedule. I don’t think we need to make too many changes at the start of December, maybe towards the middle.

“It’s about constant conversations with the medical department. We use all our data to make a lineup that gives us the best chance to win a football game.

“We changed [the team] quite a lot in the last few weeks. I haven’t made the lineup yet but I wouldn’t expect seven or eight changes.”

The changes are more likely to come against AC Milan on Tuesday, with Liverpool’s standing at the top of their Champions League group and thus making it a dead rubber.

The Italians still have plenty to fight for with just one point separating them from Porto who occupies the second spot, and this is potentially an occasion for Keita and Gomez to mark their return.

For Saturday, it would not be out of the realm of possibility that Klopp names an unchanged XI from the one who comfortably dispatched Everton in midweek.