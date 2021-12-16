Liverpool host Newcastle in the Premier League this evening, as they look to go back to within one point of Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Gomez, Tsimikas, Williams, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Firmino

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis; Shelvey, Hayden; Murphy, Joelinton, Fraser; Saint-Maximin

Subs: Darlow, Clark, Almiron, Willock, Wilson, Gayle, Ritchie, Longstaff, Hendrick

Our coverage updates automatically below: