LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: A general view of Anfield, home of Liverpool Football Club, seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Newcastle – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Liverpool host Newcastle in the Premier League this evening, as they look to go back to within one point of Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest from Anfield.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Gomez, Tsimikas, Williams, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Firmino

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis; Shelvey, Hayden; Murphy, Joelinton, Fraser; Saint-Maximin

Subs: Darlow, Clark, Almiron, Willock, Wilson, Gayle, Ritchie, Longstaff, Hendrick

Our coverage updates automatically below:

