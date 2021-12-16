Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans relish Trent’s “priceless” moment with shades of Gerrard

It is now eight successive victories for Liverpool after they put three beyond Newcastle after going behind early, with Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s effort rightly taking the headlines.

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

Premier League (17), Anfield
December 16, 2021

Goals: Jota 21’, Salah 25’, Alexander-Arnold 87’; Shelvey 7’

Liverpool were not immune from positive COVID cases with Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho both being forced to miss the game, and then the Reds’ night didn’t get off to the best of starts.

Jonjo Shelvey was responsible for that after latching onto Thiago’s poorly placed clearance and duly punishing the Reds, but the joy was short-lived for the visitors.

Two goals in four minutes swung the game in Liverpool’s favour with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah both getting on the scoresheet.

A lethargic start to the second half made for few opportunities but Trent Alexander-Arnold left no doubt over his rocket to make sure of the result late on, securing the eighth win in a row.

And it was the right-back who fans lavished after the latest Liverpool win:

Despite Newcastle’s chances being few and far between, Liverpool’s defensive was impressive beyond just Trent with Ibrahima Konate also acting like a brick wall for the Reds.

It’s another win on the board and with Chelsea dropping points, Liverpool now have a buffer in the table and sit just one point behind Man City at the top.

Fan Comments