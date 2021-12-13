Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NYON, SWITZERLAND - Monday, December 14, 2020: The draw pot for Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 Round of 16 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football. (Photo Handout/UEFA)
Liverpool to play FC Salzburg in Champions League last 16

Liverpool have been drawn against FC Salzburg in the Champions League last 16 following their emphatic 100 percent record in Group B.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were ruthless in the group phase and finished 11 points clear after notching victories both home and away against Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Their place atop of Group B set up six possible opponents in the first knockout stage and RB Salzburg are the side the Reds will face following the draw on Monday morning.

Liverpool last met Salzburg in the 2019/20 group phase, with the Reds winning the games 4-3 and 2-0 at home and away respectively, with Takumi Minamino then soon landing at Anfield.

The Reds will play the first leg away from home at the Red Bull Arena in February due to being a seeded team, with the return leg at Anfield in March – exact match dates should be confirmed later today.

 

When will the last 16 ties be played?

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, December 10, 2019: Liverpool and FC Salzburg players line-up before the final UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

First leg (away): 15/16/22/23 February
Second leg (home): 8/9/15/16 March

Confirmed dates should be announced later today.

Liverpool will play the second leg at Anfield having qualified as a seeded team.

 

Full last 16 draw

MONACO, MONACO - AUGUST 29: The UEFA Champions League trophy is seen during the UEFA Champions League Draw, part of the UEFA European Club Football Season Kick-Off 2019/2020 at Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum on August 29, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Benfica vs. Real Madrid
Villarreal vs. Man City
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
FC Salzburg vs. LIVERPOOL
Inter vs. Ajax
Sporting vs. Sporting
Chelsea vs. Lille
PSG vs. Man United

