Liverpool have been drawn against FC Salzburg in the Champions League last 16 following their emphatic 100 percent record in Group B.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were ruthless in the group phase and finished 11 points clear after notching victories both home and away against Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Their place atop of Group B set up six possible opponents in the first knockout stage and RB Salzburg are the side the Reds will face following the draw on Monday morning.

Liverpool last met Salzburg in the 2019/20 group phase, with the Reds winning the games 4-3 and 2-0 at home and away respectively, with Takumi Minamino then soon landing at Anfield.

The Reds will play the first leg away from home at the Red Bull Arena in February due to being a seeded team, with the return leg at Anfield in March – exact match dates should be confirmed later today.

When will the last 16 ties be played?

First leg (away): 15/16/22/23 February

Second leg (home): 8/9/15/16 March

Confirmed dates should be announced later today.

Liverpool will play the second leg at Anfield having qualified as a seeded team.

Full last 16 draw

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

Villarreal vs. Man City

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

FC Salzburg vs. LIVERPOOL

Inter vs. Ajax

Sporting vs. Sporting

Chelsea vs. Lille

PSG vs. Man United