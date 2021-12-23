Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool vs. Leeds POSTPONED after rise in Covid cases

Liverpool’s Boxing Day clash with Leeds has been postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the visitors’ squad, the club have confirmed.

The Reds were due to host Marcelo Bielsa’s side in a 12.30pm kickoff on Sunday, but that will no longer go ahead as planned.

Leeds informed the Premier League of a number of positive cases throughout their first-team squad, with the decision made to postpone the fixture.

The Yorkshire club confirmed five new cases among their players and staff, which along with their “well-documented injury issues” means they “would not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture.”

Those requirements deem one senior goalkeeper and 13 outfield players enough to fulfil any fixture, with “appropriately experience” under-21s also eligible.

Leeds currently have Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Pascal Struijk and Rodrigo sidelined through injury.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: A general view of Anfield before the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

A statement on Liverpool’s official website on Thursday reads:

“Liverpool FC can confirm the fixture with Leeds United at Anfield on December 26 has been postponed.

“The Boxing Day encounter will be rescheduled after the Premier League ruled it was unable to go ahead following the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Leeds squad.

“Information for supporters who were due to attend the game, as well as its revised date, will be made available via Liverpoolfc.com in due course.

“Tickets purchased for this match will remain valid for the new fixture date. The club will email all supporters who have purchased a ticket with details on refunds for those unable to attend the rescheduled date. Please don’t contact fan services on this matter.

“Liverpool FC would like to thank fans of both clubs for their understanding as we continue to navigate through this challenging period.”

