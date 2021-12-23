Liverpool’s Boxing Day clash with Leeds has been postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the visitors’ squad, the club have confirmed.

The Reds were due to host Marcelo Bielsa’s side in a 12.30pm kickoff on Sunday, but that will no longer go ahead as planned.

Leeds informed the Premier League of a number of positive cases throughout their first-team squad, with the decision made to postpone the fixture.

The Yorkshire club confirmed five new cases among their players and staff, which along with their “well-documented injury issues” means they “would not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture.”

Those requirements deem one senior goalkeeper and 13 outfield players enough to fulfil any fixture, with “appropriately experience” under-21s also eligible.

Leeds currently have Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Pascal Struijk and Rodrigo sidelined through injury.

A statement on Liverpool’s official website on Thursday reads: