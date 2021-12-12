Liverpool under-18s kicked off their FA Youth Cup campaign in style on Saturday night, with Polish forward Mateusz Musialowski netting a hat-trick against Fleetwood Town.

Liverpool U18s 4-0 Fleetwood Town U18s

FA Youth Cup, Kirkby

December 11, 2021

Goals: Chambers (pen) 26′, Musialowski 42′, 45+4′, 68′

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side made the FA Youth Cup final last season only to fall at the last hurdle, and seven months on it was a new look XI for the young Reds.

Only Melkamu Frauendorf and Musialowski featured on that day and against Fleetwood Town on Saturday, while Isaac Mabaya, Stefan Bajcetic and Luke Chambers swapped the bench for a starting place.

It was the latter who got Liverpool off to the perfect start in the 2021/22 edition, which came to be after Kaide Gordon was impeded in the penalty box just before the half-hour mark.

Chambers stepped up to shoulder the responsibility and sent the ‘keeper the wrong way, setting Liverpool on course for a resounding victory, with a few Fleetwood scares added to the mix.

But it was Musialowski who put the tie beyond all doubt by the time the interval came around, striking twice within a matter of minutes.

The first arrived thanks to a composed finish into the corner of the net, rewarding his drive into the penalty area before the Pole then capitalised on the Reds dispossessing Fleetwood in their defensive third.

A commanding 3-0 lead at halftime and chances continued to come Liverpool’s way in the second half as the visitors sought to strike back.

Musialowski was not finished, however. After winning a foul 20-yards out thanks to his neat footwork his subsequent shot was deflected off the wall, then the upright and into the back of the net, completing the 18-year-old’s hat-trick.

The young Pole has spent much of the season with the under-23s and has now taken his goal tally to seven this season, playing the full 90 alongside the likes of Gordon, Oakley Cannonier, and Stefan Bajcetic.

Bridge-Wilkinson’s side will now meet Burnley in the fourth round of the competition, the tie must be played by January 15.

Liverpool U18s: Davies, Davidson, Chambers, Bajcetic, Miles, Mabaya, Gordon, Frauendorf (McConnell, 45), Pilling, Musialowski, Cannonier

Subs not used: Mrozek, Scanlon, Lucky, Laffey, Danns

Next match: Burnley (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, December 18, 11am (GMT)