Though he may not make the starting lineup this evening, Roberto Firmino will be looking to set one record and equal another if he scores against Tottenham.

Firmino and Mo Salah both have five league goals against Spurs, one fewer than Robbie Fowler’s Premier League best for the club of six.

They both scored in the 2-1 win at Anfield last season, with Firmino’s header in the 90th minute winning the game.

Firmino has scored in five of his last six games against Spurs in the league, including each of the last three.

A goal today would see him become the first Liverpool player in history to score in four successive league games against Spurs.

Only Mo Salah

Salah has scored six times in his nine Liverpool appearances against Tottenham in all competitions.

He has seven goals in 10 career starts against the Londoners and has eight goals in 12 career games against them having also scored for Basel and Fiorentina.

Salah has scored 14 goals in 11 away games this season in all competitions, failing to score in only two of them.

On the road again

Liverpool have won six of their away league games this season – the joint-most with Man City and Chelsea.

The Reds have scored 26 goals on the road – the most of any top-flight club.

That 26-goal tally so far is more than they have scored away from home in 13 previous complete Premier League seasons.

They have scored at least twice in all but one of their last 11 away league games – Wolves in their last game being the exception.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have scored in each of the last 27 away games in league and cup since the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on January 4.

Have scored in every one of the last 18 away league games – only once have they gone on a longer run, from February 1955 to February 1956 under Don Welsh, that being 21 games.

Spurs’ top six troubles

Spurs defeated Man City on the opening weekend of the season – Son Heung-min scoring the only goal in the 55th minute.

But since then, they have lost to all of the other current top six teams that they have faced so far.

Today’s referee

Paul Tierney has refereed each team twice this season – his last for Liverpool being the 4-1 win at Goodison (also the 2-2 home draw with Man City).

Tottenham have lost both games he has reffed this season – Chelsea at home and West Ham away.

This season’s scorers

Tottenham: Kane 8, Son 7, own goals 5, Hojbjerg 3, Lucas 3, Alli 2, Ndombele 2, Lo Celso 1, Reguilon 1, Sanchez 1

Liverpool: Salah 21, Jota 9, Mane 9, Firmino 6, Origi 5, Minamino 4, Keita 3, Henderson 3, Thiago 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Fabinho 1, Jones 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).