Ibrahima Konate stood out as a star performer in Liverpool’s controversial 2-2 draw away to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds dropped points in the Premier League title race, in an evening dominated by the out-of-his-depth display of referee Paul Tierney.

Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson scored Liverpool’s goals, but the latter was sent off late in the day, making for a backs-to-the-wall ending.

It was a strong effort from a Reds team with key figures such as Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson missing, as they battled their way to a point.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Taking home the highest average rating for Liverpool was Konate (7.4), who was a colossal figure at the heart of the defence.

The young Frenchman stood tall in the absence of Van Dijk, making key interceptions and looking assured in possession.

TIA gave Konate the Man of the Match award, noting how he made “big tackles and recovery clearances” after the break, as well as hailing a “wonderful block” to deny Harry Kane.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt the 22-year-old “won the individual battle” with the England captain, as his stock continues to rise.

Next up were full-back pair Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.0) and Andy Robertson (7.0), both of whom were hugely influential going forward.

The latter may have been red-carded but he also scored and assisted, not to mention enjoying a 91 percent pass completion rate, according to FotMob.

Diogo Jota (6.8) was also one of more higher-rated players, as he continued his excellent goalscoring form.

Doyle lauded the Portuguese for “clinically heading in the equaliser,” once again highlighting his aerial prowess.

Receiving the lowest average in north London was Tyler Morton (5.6), but it was his first-ever Premier League start so he deserved plenty of slack.