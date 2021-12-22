It’s the League Cup quarter-final for Liverpool tonight with Leicester standing in their way of a place in the semi-final. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds’ winning run may have come to an end in controversial circumstances over the weekend, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side remains unbeaten in their last nine in all competitions.

Rotation is to be the order of the day for Liverpool during what is a taxing period, and they’ll come up against a team who have had their last two games postponed due to a Covid outbreak.

It leaves plenty of question marks over how Leicester will approach the quarter-final at Anfield with their squad availability kept under lock and key.

Will the Reds make it to the League Cup semi-final by night’s end?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leicester and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League game on the following channels worldwide:

RTSH 1, RTSH App, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, DAZN, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, PPTV Sport China, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky HD, Arena Sport 10 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Nova Sports Prime, Cytavision Sports 3, Eurosport Player Denmark, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, discovery+, Sky HD, Viaplay Estonia, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Nova Sports Prime, 601 HD Sports Desk, 661 Cable Sports, Digi Sport 1, Stöð 2 Sport 2, Sport 2, SPOTV ON 2, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, MaxTV Go, Viaplay Norway, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, matchtv.ru, NTV Russia, Match TV, Sportbox.ru, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, 111 mio Sports 1, Arena Sport 2 Slovenia, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, DAZN 2, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, PPTV HD 36, AIS PLAY, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN SPORTS MAX 2, Setanta Sports+, ESPN+, VTVcab ON, On Sports+

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.