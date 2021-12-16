Liverpool meet Newcastle tonight in search of their eighth successive win, and the visitors arrive in the midst of a fight against relegation. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds have enjoyed a five-day break between their last win against Villa and tonight’s fixture, a rare luxury at this time of the year.

But after tonight there are still two more games until Christmas and Jurgen Klopp could see rotation as the order of the day to keep his squad as fresh as possible.

While Liverpool are fighting at the top of the table, Saudi Arabian-backed Newcastle are in 19th position heading into tonight’s game and sit above Norwich only thanks to goal difference.

So can the Reds pile on more Newcastle misery and move back to within one point of Man City?

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League game on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, ESPN Argentina, Star+, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, A Spor, Sky Sport UHD, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Diema Sport, Play Diema Xtra, DAZN, ESPN2 Chile, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, Migu, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Premier Sport 2, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport Open, V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Sport 1 Hungary, Spíler1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Sport 1, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON 2, IPKO TVim, TV3 Sport Open, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, GO TV Anywhere, TSN6 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Tennis, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, mio Stadium 105, Premier Sport 2, DStv App, DAZN 1, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, S Sport+, Setanta Sports Ukraine, Peacock, K+ LIFE

