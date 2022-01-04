Covid outbreak concerns & first departures confirmed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Covid continues to cause havoc in the schedule with Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal now in doubt after further cases, while the first outgoing of the window was confirmed.

Arsenal semi-final in doubt due to COVID-19

There are serious doubts over Liverpool’s ability to fulfil Thursday’s fixture after further positive Covid cases within the first-team squad.

Training was cancelled on Tuesday but Kirkby remained open after what is a potential outbreak, although at the time of writing there has been ‘no formal application’ to postpone the game.

Liverpool would need to show they are not capable of naming 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper should they wish to ask for a postponement.

Jurgen Klopp, Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip are all currently isolating after testing positive and will do so until Friday at the earliest for the Brazilian pair.

And should the first leg of the semi-final be off, the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury on Sunday will also certainly be in doubt.

First winter outgoing for Liverpool

Tony Gallacher is the first to depart the club this month and has left on a permanent deal after four years at Anfield, soon followed by Morgan Boyes

The duo may not be the only outgoings and here’s what we think could happen for Liverpool in the January window

And speaking of deals, Man City‘s announcement of a new ‘partner’ has been met by mass scepticism from fans…and rightly so!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Get a load of this. After leaving Mo Salah out of his Team of the Year, Garth Crooks has added to the bemusing story by explaining it was due to the No. 11 being “selfish” and responsible for Sadio Mane‘s decline. What?!

Naby Keita is the latest to be linked to LaLiga, this time Barcelona are the club – who “are back as big players…”

Salah, Mane and Keita have only just left but the question on everyone’s lips is when will they return!

Latest Premier League chat

Southampton are to see Sport Republic, backed by Serb media mogul Dragan Solak, take a 80 percent stake in the club in a £100 million deal. Liverpool academy 2.0 to be back in business?

Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his words in a recent interview and will be back in the mix for Chelsea after being wisely left out against Liverpool…

Luke Shaw added the cherry on top of Man United‘s defeat to Wolves after questioning the unity of the squad…they didn’t even get the new manager bounce! Shame…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Never say never…

Rumours of no Liverpool goalkeepers being available vs. Arsenal. Time for James Milner to complete the set and play in the only position he hasn't yet. — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 4, 2022

It’s slim pickings tonight but if you want to hunt for EFL Trophy action then go right ahead, otherwise, it may be time to pick out a movie you’ve been eyeing up!