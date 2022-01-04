The January transfer window is now open, and while it is expected to be a quiet one for Liverpool, there could still be a number of deals to keep an eye on this month.

As 2021 turned to 2022, clubs across England could begin trading again – though so far there have been few deals across the Premier League and Football League.

Ferran Torres’ £55 million to Barcelona is the marquee transfer of the window so far, though the Spanish club – whose president has boasted as being “back as big players” – are currently unable to register him due to financial restrictions.

Beyond that, Everton have been the busiest so far, with left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko arriving from Dynamo Kiev and a move for Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson close, while Jonas Lossl’s loan move to Brentford is the only other top-flight incoming.

But what about Liverpool? Who could we see pass through the Shankly Gates before the January 31 deadline?

Ins

Realistically, there is a slim chance of any new arrivals at Anfield in the January transfer window, despite many believing Jurgen Klopp‘s squad needs reinforcing.

The departures of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the Africa Cup of Nations are not expected to be addressed with a mid-season replacement, with Klopp relying on his squad players to fill in.

That means a bigger role for the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, while the academy ranks could be called upon for cup clashes with Arsenal and Shrewsbury.

However, there have been repeated claims of interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria and Porto winger Luis Diaz.

Zakaria has entered the final six months of his deal at Gladbach and is confirmed to be leaving in the summer at the latest, while Diaz is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the Portuguese press.

While there could be interest, and a move for either cannot be ruled out, there is a sense this could be more agent talk than genuine news.

Outs

More probable is at least one more player leaving Liverpool over the next four weeks, following Tony Gallacher’s switch to St Johnstone, with Nat Phillips the headline name in that regard.

Though Phillips is currently sidelined with a fractured cheekbone, the centre-back is undergoing non-contact training and is not far off a return to work with the rest of the squad.

But both player and manager have admitted that a change of scenery would suit Phillips, who signed a new contract with the club in August but has found himself as fifth-choice centre-back.

Newcastle, Burnley and West Ham are all credited with an interest, with Liverpool seeking a fee of around £15 million.

Elsewhere, academy centre-back Morgan Boyes could follow Gallacher out of the club, having barely featured for the under-23s this season.

And while it has been suggested that Liverpool could consider the right offer for Origi, that seems highly unlikely mid-season given his involvement so far.

Loans

Though Klopp has insisted that “the last thing I’m thinking about is who could go on loan in the winter,” there could still be a handful of temporary deals agreed this month.

The manager has ruled out Joe Gomez and Neco Williams leaving, but there is almost certain to be movement in the academy.

Leighton Clarkson has returned from an unsuccessful loan spell with Blackburn, and after being assessed at Kirkby – perhaps featuring against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round – he is likely to head out again.

Another to arrive back on Merseyside in recent weeks is goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, who ended his time with St Patrick’s Athletic in the Irish top flight by winning the FAI Cup.

A move to a Football League side could be the next step for Jaros, though finding the right landing spot may be tough as clubs searching for a new No. 1 mid-season are unlikely to be particularly stable.

U23s captain Tom Clayton has already expressed a desire to move on loan, while both Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Billy Koumetio could benefit from gaining experience away from Liverpool.