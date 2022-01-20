Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (hidden) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Diogo Jota “tests positive for goals” as Liverpool “grind out” Wembley place

Diogo Jota‘s double earned Liverpool a 2-0 win away to Arsenal on Thursday night, with fans left delighted after the Reds booked their place in the League Cup final.

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool

League Cup Semi-Final Second Leg, Emirates Stadium
January 20, 2022

Goals: Jota 19′, 78′

The Reds were looking to make it into their first final in the competition since 2016, but there was plenty of work to do at the Emirates.

With almost their first meaningful attack of the game, Liverpool went in front through Jota’s strike that squeezed past Aaron Ramsdale.

Kaide Gordon missed a gilt-edged chance to put the visitors 2-0 up early in the second half, while substitute Ibrahima Konate hit the post with a header.

Jota bagged his second after an offside decision was overturned, however, sending Jurgen Klopp‘s side to Wembley to face Chelsea next month!

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s thrilling win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Many were overjoyed with the victory, also poking fun at Arsenal in the process…

“QUADRUPLE…” – Charlie McMahon on Facebook.

 

Jota also unsurprisingly received understandable adoration…

“If he was Brazilian he would be called Jotinho. Unbelievable player.”

Russ Lukas on Facebook.

 

There was special praise for the exceptional Trent, who bagged two assists…

“Trent is magical. We have the best right back I’ve ever seen in my life time and no I’m not being bias.” – Jade Jacobs on Facebook.

 

And fans looked ahead to a trip to Wembley…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Fan Comments