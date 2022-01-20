Diogo Jota‘s double earned Liverpool a 2-0 win away to Arsenal on Thursday night, with fans left delighted after the Reds booked their place in the League Cup final.

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool

League Cup Semi-Final Second Leg, Emirates Stadium

January 20, 2022

Goals: Jota 19′, 78′

The Reds were looking to make it into their first final in the competition since 2016, but there was plenty of work to do at the Emirates.

With almost their first meaningful attack of the game, Liverpool went in front through Jota’s strike that squeezed past Aaron Ramsdale.

Kaide Gordon missed a gilt-edged chance to put the visitors 2-0 up early in the second half, while substitute Ibrahima Konate hit the post with a header.

Jota bagged his second after an offside decision was overturned, however, sending Jurgen Klopp‘s side to Wembley to face Chelsea next month!

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s thrilling win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Many were overjoyed with the victory, also poking fun at Arsenal in the process…

After the Anfield grind and an opposition team choking the dear life out of a game – vindication for Liverpool. Better team, better organised, better at.. not losing their heads. A Wembley final for Jurgen Klopp. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 20, 2022

Turns out the Arsenal fans singing 'we're all going to Wembley' at Anfield was the biggest false positive of all #ARSLIV #CarabaoCup #LFC — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) January 20, 2022

I called it in my piece after the last game – Arsenal fans singing they were on their way to Wembley after a 0-0 draw meant they had "favourites" pressure. Never good after a narrow first leg. Maybe only sing that when actually winning #LFC — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) January 20, 2022

Brilliant stuff, never looked in doubt. Wembley here we come. Rumour has it Arsenal touched the ball more times in the postponed games. See ya… — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 20, 2022

Didn't see it, but getting into a final when the draw has been tough, amid Covid uncertainty and mostly without the talents of Thiago, Salah, Mané and Keita is a great achievement. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) January 20, 2022

“QUADRUPLE…” – Charlie McMahon on Facebook.

Lovely double hit of an emptying stadium and You'll Never Walk Alone belting out from the away end there. Job done. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) January 20, 2022

That was a complete performance. As good as we’ll ever get without Salah and Mane. Really, really good stuff. — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) January 20, 2022

This reds team. Imperious at the back, draining the life out of the opposition and grinding out results is what I’ve been desperate for all season. Yes it’s less exciting, but it’s what wins trophies. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) January 20, 2022

Got the spurs game called off to stay fresh for this only to get turned over by the Reds in their own backyard — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) January 20, 2022

You might say Arsenal's 10-man goalless draw in the first leg was a… false positive? No? — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) January 20, 2022

Jota also unsurprisingly received understandable adoration…

As one sided a semi final as you will see, Jota MOTM followed very closely by Trent and Robertson — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) January 20, 2022

Omg JOTA. UNREAL!!? — Abigail (@rudkin_abigail) January 20, 2022

“If he was Brazilian he would be called Jotinho. Unbelievable player.” – Russ Lukas on Facebook.

What a signing Jota has been #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) January 20, 2022

DIOGO JOTA TESTING POSITIVE FOR GOALS AT THE EMIRATES — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) January 20, 2022

Jota really has been some signing. You take him for granted, or at least I do. He's an absolute killer. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 20, 2022

Jota my god. What a signing — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 20, 2022

There was special praise for the exceptional Trent, who bagged two assists…

Trent absolutely bossing this game by the way. He’s genuinely one of the best players in the world. — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) January 20, 2022

And another assist for Trent. The best right back in the world ? — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 20, 2022

Trent MOTM no doubt !!! — Stoned Mind (@its_Tobiloba) January 20, 2022

“Trent is magical. We have the best right back I’ve ever seen in my life time and no I’m not being bias.” – Jade Jacobs on Facebook.

MOTM has to be trent, defended absolutely everything that’s come his way and 2 insane assists, proper generational talent — Jay Llewellyn (@JayLleweIIyn) January 20, 2022

Running out of superlatives for Trent – he’s just effin genius on legs – and his brain just calculates ball distances superbly. And Jota? What a buy, thank you Wolves #LFC#YNWA#ARSLIV — Mo ? (@Mojorainbw) January 20, 2022

Trent is a genius! — Cole Mackay (@ColeMackay8) January 20, 2022

And fans looked ahead to a trip to Wembley…

I heard Wembley is lovely around the end of February pic.twitter.com/6rj19qbTxI — Ryan (@ryan3levis) January 20, 2022

Wembley here we come…. — ella ?? (@ellslfc) January 20, 2022

