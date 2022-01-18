Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Burnley's manager Sean Dyche during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans point out irony of Dyche’s ‘get on with it’ comments as Burnley postpone again

Burnley have seen their request approved for the already-rearranged clash vs. Watford to be postponed, flying in the face of Sean Dyche’s “let’s get on with it” stance.

Throughout December, Jurgen Klopp found himself embroiled in an ongoing struggle in his attempt to convince other Premier League clubs to vote for a return of the five sub rule.

“We have to put competition aside,” the manager said, describing the intensity of the top-flight schedule as leaving players “on the edge” in terms of their fitness.

Dyche was in staunch opposition, speaking days after Christmas about the advantage he saw it giving to “superpower teams,” looking back to when he had a “bench full of kids” during the initial pandemic games.

“Times change, and I like to think against some popular belief that I change with them, but there still has to be a root inside you what your beliefs are in football,” he said.

“You have to go: ‘Come on, let’s get on with the challenge in front of us. Remember what we are – professional footballers – and whatever comes our way we take it on and do the best we can with it’.

“There has to be a bit of balance to the bigger picture of comments about five subs, three subs, all the rest of it – and just be careful which road we’re going down.”

That road has forked off now, with Burnley seeing their fourth Premier League fixture postponed due to COVID-19 on Monday – with their already-scheduled visit of Watford called off again.

Dyche revealed that he had “10 recognised first-team players” in training on Monday, though an under-23s side played out a 1-1 draw with Wolves later that evening.

It is the first time Burnley have applied to postpone a game themselves, but they have now played five games fewer than Man City and sit bottom of the table with 11 points from 17 games.

The notion of ‘getting on with it’ has been muddied as the Premier League indulge clubs who feel they cannot fulfil fixtures due to injury and departures to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Burnley only have one player at the tournament in Cameroon, that being star forward Maxwel Cornet, while their situation has been made worse by the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita (L) and Burnley's Ashley Barnes during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A small squad has clearly been stretched in terms of fitness – though Dyche offered no clarity over who is injured and who has Covid – and now his opposition to the five sub rule seems rather ironic.

That has been pointed out by a number of Liverpool fans on social media, calling back to the Clarets manager’s criticism of Klopp:

Dyche is far from the worst culprit, and it is clear that Burnley have attempted to play on, but his comments on player welfare and the need for a “healthy balance” have seemingly been forgotten.

What happened to play on if at all possible? There was clearly scope to push through with a “bench full of kids” before, so why not now?

