Jota gets Kung Fu Bobby back! – Best photos as Liverpool head to Wembley!

The boot of Diogo Jota secured Liverpool a place at Wembley in a cup final for the first time since 2016, leading to scenes of jubilation from the players and the travelling Kop!

It was clear what Jurgen Klopp‘s side needed to do at the Emirates, and that was not to follow the script of the stale first leg.

And they did just that after navigating a somewhat sloppy opening.

Although Jota’s finish was not pretty on the eye it did what it needed to; nestle into the back of the net after a brilliant run. It was glorious. 1-0 Liverpool.

The Reds were rarely threatened but when they were Caoimhin Kelleher was more than up for the task thanks to his cool, calm demeanour.

After flirting with adding the second for far too long in this fans’ mind, there was only ever going to be one man to deliver. Enter Jota.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Trent Alexander-Arnold set up the No. 20 once more with a stunning looped ball which was chested and flicked beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

The offside flag spoiled the party before VAR intervened and got it started once again, and the Reds did not disappoint.

It was then made official, the Reds are headed to Wembley to meet Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Wonder what the team made of it all…

And just look at the smile on Klopp’s face!

It’s Wembley for the Reds in February, but in the words of the manager there are “plenty of games to play until then.”

It starts with Crystal Palace on Sunday. Up the Reds!