Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jota gets Kung Fu Bobby back! – Best photos as Liverpool head to Wembley!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The boot of Diogo Jota secured Liverpool a place at Wembley in a cup final for the first time since 2016, leading to scenes of jubilation from the players and the travelling Kop!

It was clear what Jurgen Klopp‘s side needed to do at the Emirates, and that was not to follow the script of the stale first leg.

And they did just that after navigating a somewhat sloppy opening.

Although Jota’s finish was not pretty on the eye it did what it needed to; nestle into the back of the net after a brilliant run. It was glorious. 1-0 Liverpool.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores the first goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (hidden) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the first goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds were rarely threatened but when they were Caoimhin Kelleher was more than up for the task thanks to his cool, calm demeanour.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After flirting with adding the second for far too long in this fans’ mind, there was only ever going to be one man to deliver. Enter Jota.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Trent Alexander-Arnold set up the No. 20 once more with a stunning looped ball which was chested and flicked beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

The offside flag spoiled the party before VAR intervened and got it started once again, and the Reds did not disappoint.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the second goal goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the second goal goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then made official, the Reds are headed to Wembley to meet Chelsea in the League Cup final.

Wonder what the team made of it all…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates his side's second goal goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool Neco Williams (L) and Diogo Jota celebrate after the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0, 2-0 on aggregate. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And just look at the smile on Klopp’s face!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0, 2-0 on aggregate. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s Wembley for the Reds in February, but in the words of the manager there are “plenty of games to play until then.”

It starts with Crystal Palace on Sunday. Up the Reds!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments