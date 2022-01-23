After the highs of mid-week, it’s back to business in the league with Crystal Palace next to needing to be struck off the to-do list. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park is 2pm (UK), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Today's blog is run by Dan Clubbe

Teams

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Hughes, Schlupp, Gallagher; Olise, Mateta, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Clyne, Ferguson, Kelly, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ayew, Eze, Benteke

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Williams, Milner, Morton, Gordon, Minamino

