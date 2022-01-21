Liverpool have confirmed ticket details for the League Cup final against Chelsea on February 27, with 32,999 seats allocated to Reds supporters heading to Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have booked their place in the final of the League Cup, and will come up against a title rival in Chelsea.

The clash is set for Sunday, February 27, kicking off at 4.30pm GMT, with the club confirming ticket details on Friday afternoon.

Liverpool have been granted an allocation of 32,999, with ticket sales restricted to online only, and a queueing system will be in place.

There are three planned sales, with a fourth possible if all tickets are not sold to priority rights holders, season ticket holders, members and those successful in the ballot.

Ticket Prices

Prices (Adult / Young Adult / Concessions)

Category 1 – £100/£75/£50

Category 2 – £90/£67.50/£45

Category 3 – £72/£54/£36

Category 4 – £56/£42/£28

Category 5 – £40/£30/£20

Premium seats located on Level 2 range from £62.50 to £150.

Dates of sales

First sale: January 28-31 – Priority rights holders

Second sale: January 31-February 2 – Season ticket holders and members who have attended at least three League Cup games this season

Third sale: February 4-7 – Supporters successful in the ballot who have attended at least two League Cup games this season

Fourth sale: February 8 – Supporters unsuccessful in the ballot and on waiting list

Other details

Disabled season ticket holders and members

Visit the accessibility hub for full sale details.

Seasonal hospitality members

Seasonal hospitality members will be emailed with details on how to apply for tickets.

When did we last win the League Cup?

2012.

Jordan Henderson was the only current member of the Reds’ squad on that day, beating Cardiff on penalties after a 2-2 draw a decade ago.