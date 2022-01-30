Liverpool have received a loan offer for Neco Williams ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, with the right-back returning to England to discuss his options.

Williams has made a big step forward this season, but despite a stark improvement in his performances, the 20-year-old has only played eight times for the Reds.

He has started just one more game for his club in 2021/22 than he has for Wales, with manager Rob Page suggesting in November that he had urged the youngster to head out on loan.

With less than 48 hours to go before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, Liverpool have been approached by Championship side Bournemouth over a possible loan deal.

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst, Williams has now “cut short a break in Dubai to talk through the options with his representatives.”

Gorst claims that Liverpool are “open to the idea” of loaning out their No. 76, despite Jurgen Klopp having previously insisted none of his players would leave on temporary deals mid-season.

The club rejected a loan bid from Southampton this time last year, though it was reported that a permanent deal was possible in the summer, with Wolves and Leeds also interested.

Burnley, Norwich, Cardiff and Swansea were similarly linked, while Barnsley and Stoke have also been mentioned in the past, but despite a suggestion that the player himself was keen to move, all avenues have been closed until now.

While Liverpool may be reluctant to part ways with Williams given his potential, there is a belief among those within Klopp’s coaching staff that Conor Bradley could then step up.

James Milner is also capable of filling in at right-back when required, as is Joe Gomez, while Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s status as the world’s best in his position makes it a difficult task to keep any deputy happy.

Williams is not the only player touted with a move away from Liverpool before the deadline, with Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Nat Phillips all considered available.

The club could also sanction a number of late loans, with the likes of Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson and Elijah Dixon-Bonner possibly on the way out, while Luis Diaz is due to arrive for £50 million.