Loris Karius had been expected to depart Liverpool in January having spent the first half of the season training with the first team, but compensation resistance could derail his departure.

The 28-year-old’s career has stalled once more having spent the first half of 2021/22 in either the rehab room with a shoulder injury or as part of the Reds’ growing goalkeeping group in training.

Karius has not played a competitive match since February 2021, while with Union Berlin on loan, having failed to secure a move away from Anfield over the summer.

The goalkeeper had attracted the interest of Swiss side Basel but his wage demands made the move prohibitive, with Bundesliga side SpVgg Greuther Furth the latest to have been linked.

Currently sat rock bottom of the German top-flight having picked up just five points from 17 games, SpVgg manager is already credited with calling Karius a “very, very good goalkeeper.”

With Marius Funk sidelined with a long term injury, there is a need to bolster the position beyond Sascha Burchert but German publication Kicker, quoted by Fussball Transfers, claim that that they have had to abandon any pursuit.

That is because Liverpool are refusing to ‘pay any compensation’ to Karius, who is contracted to the club until the summer.

It will pertain to Liverpool resisting paying out the final six months of his deal ahead of a free transfer, making it so a move is not “financially feasible” for SpVgg in the January window.

Despite talks with Liverpool, an agreement has not been reached to leave Karius staring down another six months on the sidelines before severing ties with the Reds after six years.

Karius has been working in a goalkeeping group with Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies, but Liverpool will welcome a fresh start for the German whether that be in the summer or from another club showing interest in the winter window.

The lack of a transfer fee could yet aid his chances but his wage demands have scuppered moves in recent windows and the same issue could arise beyond SpVgg before he is out of contract.