Mohamed Salah has opened up on the ongoing talks with Liverpool over a new deal, insisting he is “not asking for crazy stuff” despite claims of lofty wage demands.

Salah has now entered the final 18 months of his contract at Anfield, and both player and club are eager to find a resolution to ensure his long-term future remains on Merseyside.

However, there has been no breakthrough at this stage as talks continue between Liverpool and Salah’s representative, with reports suggesting he is seeking terms worth around £400,000 a week.

That would place him among the highest earners in the Premier League, and almost double the Reds’ current record salary for Virgil van Dijk.

Given he is widely considered the best player in the world, it can certainly be argued that Salah deserves that payday, though the club will be mindful of his age, as he turns 30 in June.

The No. 11 has maintained his desire to stay at Liverpool, and in a new interview with GQ – conducted in November – insisted he isn’t looking for “crazy stuff” from the club.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands,” he said.

“They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, [they should]. Because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me.

“But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

As he continued his interview – a long read that is well worth your time – Salah touched upon his creeping age, and rejected suggestions he could be reaching his natural peak.

The 29-year-old pointed out how Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still playing at the top of Serie A at 40, while the rest of those roundly considered among the world’s best are all in their mid-30s.

“It’s not just Zlatan. Ronaldo is 36, Benzema, 34. All the top players at the moment, Lewandowski, Messi, all of them are 34, 35,” he said.

His commitment to longevity is reinforced by the installation of a hyperbaric chamber – a method of oxygen therapy – and a cryotherapy bath – a significant aid to short-term recovery in athletes – at his house.

“I have everything at home,” Salah added. “It’s a hospital.”