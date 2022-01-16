Everton have relieved Rafa Benitez of his duties as manager, with Liverpool’s city rivals sitting 15th in the Premier League having lost 10 games already this season.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat to rock-bottom Norwich on Saturday, which was their 10th loss in the last 15 games in the English top flight.

As a result, Benitez has been sacked just seven months after he controversially took over at Goodison Park, becoming only the second man in history to lead both Liverpool and Everton.

His time on the other side of Stanley Park was decidedly more successful, and his affinity with the Reds saw him struggle to win over the Everton supporters.

While it wasn’t the first time – far from it – that Blues fans booed their players and manager off the pitch, the reception Benitez was given at Carrow Road proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

In all competitions, Everton won only seven of their 22 games under Benitez, drawing four and losing 11, including a 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Goodison in December.

There was also a penalty shootout defeat to QPR in the League Cup, while Norwich joined Brighton, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Man City, Wolves, Watford, West Ham and Aston Villa in tasting victory over the Blues in the league.

Benitez had been in his fourth spell in the English top flight, having also managed Chelsea and Newcastle after his time at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will be given another chance in the Premier League, though it has already been suggested that he could eventually return to Newcastle.