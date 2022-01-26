Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Sadio Mane gives update from hospital after shocking concussion scare

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Sadio Mane suffered a nasty head injury during Senegal’s 2-0 victory over Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16, but has told supporters “everything is fine.”

Just before the hour mark at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam, Mane surged onto a searching ball and found himself colliding with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

A clash of heads left Mane out cold, with the Liverpool forward falling to the turf unable to brace himself, but the decision was made to allow him to continue playing.

The 29-year-old scored a superb opener soon after, but it was clear that he should have been immediately brought off due to concussion protocols.

That was reinforced as, after being substituted in the 70th minute, Mane was then taken to hospital for tests, while his team-mates celebrated a 2-0 victory over nine-man Cape Verde.

In a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday evening, Mane shared a photo of himself alongside Vozinha at the hospital, relieving concerns over his health.

“Thank god everything is fine,” he wrote. “Thank you all for the messages.”

YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 24, 2018: Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H match against Japan at Yekaterinburg Arena. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

It is still a major issue that Mane was permitted to play on despite having been knocked out, regardless of his ability to continue and score minutes later.

Senegal are next in action on Sunday, against either Mali or Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Cameroon.

While it remains to be seen whether Mane will be passed fit to start in that tie, it seems possible given the time between fixtures and his positive message after treatment.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments