LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Tributes to the 97 Liverpool supporters who died as a result of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster pictured at the eternal flame memorial at Anfield ahead of the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC. This week MP's have proposed a Hillsborough Law that would require authorities to disclose all information after a public disaster to avoid the cover-ups that followed the 1986 tragedy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Shrewsbury ban 2 fans after “vile” Hillsborough chants

Shrewsbury have banned two of their so-called supporters as part of an investigation into footage of a group chanting about Hillsborough before the FA Cup tie at Liverpool.

The Reds sealed a 4-1 win over League One side Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup, with the atmosphere inside Anfield a largely positive one.

But scenes before the game tarnished the occasion, with a group of supporters filmed mocking the victims of the Hillsborough disaster while in the city centre.

Shrewsbury have now announced that two individuals have been banned from attending all of their games for eight years.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the club declared: “We do not condone and will not tolerate any behaviour that breaches our supporter code of conduct and brings our good name into disrepute.”

This is a welcome development, with further bans possible as the investigation is ongoing, as a large group was filmed walking through Liverpool during the chants.

Merseyside Police arrested one 18-year-old next to Anfield’s 97 Avenue for similar abuse, with the individual later released pending further enquiries.

Soon after their defeat to Liverpool, Shrewsbury goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne took to Twitter to call for lifetime bans for those involved.

“As for these Shrewsbury fans! Should be ashamed of yourselves,” Burgoyne wrote.

“Liverpool showed nothing but respect today. Shocking absolutely shocking! Out them and ban them for life!”

Shrewsbury were “disgusted and appalled” at the situation, describing the chanting as “vile and offensive” from a “very small minority of our ‘supporters’.”

