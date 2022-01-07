While Liverpool are not expected to make any signings in the January transfer window, an interesting name has been linked ahead of the summer in Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds are set to push on with Ibrahima Konate as their only new addition of the season, bar any late injury crisis, with Jurgen Klopp keeping faith in his existing squad.

But ahead of Michael Edwards’ handover to Julian Ward in the position of sporting director, plans are already in the works to strengthen for 2022/23.

There have been concerns over the strength of Klopp’s midfield throughout the campaign, and encouragingly, it seems as though the club are looking to bring in another player in the middle of the park.

In a transfer Q&A for The Athletic, the well-placed David Ornstein revealed that Monaco’s Tchouameni is one of the targets being considered.

Ornstein infers that James Milner could depart on the expiry of his contract on July 1, while naturally, a decision will need to be made over Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as they enter their final 12 months this summer.

“If Liverpool choose to take their interest further,” he adds, “the battle for his services is likely to be intense.”

This is due to further interest from Man United among other clubs, with Ornstein suggesting that Liverpool are also one of the sides weighing up soon-to-be free agent Franck Kessie.

Tchouameni may be a relative unknown for many supporters, but the 21-year-old is forging a bright reputation having broken into the Monaco first team in 2020.

Signed from Bordeaux earlier that year, the Frenchman had already made 25 appearances in Ligue 1 and nine in the Europa League, but has gone on to cement himself as a first-choice starter at Monaco.

He has made 73 appearances for the principality club, and has also earned seven caps for France following his debut in September.

Last year, the Guardian‘s Ben McAleer described Tchouameni as a “ruthless ball-winner who is also capable of breaking forward from deep to punch a hole in an opposition defence.”

“Tchouameni is not easily pigeonholed into one specific role,” McAleer added.

“He is comfortable in a midfield two or three, and he can play as a holding midfielder or a box-to-box player.”

The youngster’s Monaco team-mate, Cesc Fabregas, agrees, saying: “He has the potential to become a complete midfielder.”

There is certainly no guarantee that Tchouameni will become a Liverpool player this year, but maybe the most important part of Ornstein’s report is that a new midfielder will be priority in the summer.