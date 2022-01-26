Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have now provided over 100 assists between them for Liverpool, and here we look at the numbers behind a milestone.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final saw their two full-backs surpass an assist milestone, with two from Alexander-Arnold bringing their combined tally to 101.

Robertson has since lifted that total to 103, having set up two more in the 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, with the pair now sitting first and third in this season’s Premier League assist chart.

The Reds’ No. 66 and No. 26 have been a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp‘s system since 2017, and they are showing no signs of slowing down either.

Having seen the duo break a remarkable century, we have taken a look at some of the statistics behind it.

How many have they got each?

Though the numbers vary depending on the publication, it is generally accepted that Alexander-Arnold has set up 57 goals in 204 games for Liverpool.

Robertson, meanwhile, has assisted 46 in 201 appearances.

Who have they assisted most?

Sadio Mane is the most regular recipient of Alexander-Arnold’s assists, with the right-back setting up 11 goals for the No. 10 so far.

Beyond that, he has teed up Mo Salah eight times, Diogo Jota seven times and both Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk six times.

Divock Origi, who benefited from the Scouser’s most famous assist, has scored four goals from Alexander-Arnold deliveries.

Salah (nine) has scored more goals from Robertson assists than any other player, with Mane (eight) and Firmino (seven) just behind and Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both four) rounding off the top five.

Robertson has assisted 16 different players in a Liverpool shirt, one more than Alexander-Arnold.

Have they ever assisted each other?

Yes! Alexander-Arnold has set up three goals for his fellow full-back.

The first was in the 4-3 victory over Salzburg in 2019, the next in the 3-1 win over Arsenal the following year, and the most recent was in this season’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Robertson is yet to return the favour.

Which clubs have they had the most success against?

For Alexander-Arnold, it is by far Arsenal: the No. 66 has created seven goals against the Gunners, which is four more than the next six clubs on his list.

Interestingly, Robertson has also laid on seven assists against his favourite opponent, that being Crystal Palace.

How far off a Liverpool record are they?

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have both already broken into Liverpool’s top five for assists in the Premier League, having supplied 43 each.

Three more for either of the pair will see them leapfrog Roberto Firmino (45) into third, while Steve McManaman (58) is not too far off in second.

Steven Gerrard (92) has set up the most Premier League goals by far, though it is not unlikely that Alexander-Arnold will eventually top the list.

And how about the Premier League overall?

As it stands, Robertson (47) is above Alexander-Arnold (43) in terms of Premier League assists, having also registered four with Hull.

Ryan Giggs (162) is the record-holder, with Cesc Fabregas (111), Wayne Rooney (103), Frank Lampard (102) and Dennis Bergkamp (94) behind the Welshman.

The top 10 begins with Kevin De Bruyne and David Beckham (both 80), and it is certainly a realistic target for both of Liverpool’s full-backs to overtake the former England captain.