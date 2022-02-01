Liverpool right-back Neco Williams has left on loan for the rest of the season, with the Wales international hoping to boost his World Cup hopes at Fulham.

Williams had been the subject of interest from Bournemouth heading into deadline day, but the south-coast club eventually agreed a deal for Nat Phillips instead.

That left the young right-back looking set to stay with Liverpool for another five months, but late interest from Fulham saw talks reignite.

With the Reds attempting a deal to sign Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho – which was agreed but fell through due to a lack of time – Williams has headed to Craven Cottage as part of the negotiations.

The youngster will initially challenge for a starting spot, with first-choice right-back Kenny Tete currently sidelined with a groin injury.

Crucially, however, Williams can also operate on the left flank, which could see him compete with and provide cover for Antonee Robinson and Joe Bryan.

His time in west London will hopefully see Williams gain crucial experience at first-team level, having been a bit-part player since his promotion to the senior setup at Liverpool.

In the first half of the season, the Welshman made eight appearances for the Reds, of which only four were starts – with none of those coming in the Premier League.

Fulham are currently battling for promotion back to the top flight under Marco Silva, and are one of the most exciting attacking sides in England, having scored 74 goals in 28 league games so far this season.

They sit top of the Championship, five points clear of second-placed Blackburn with a game in hand.

Best of luck, Neco!