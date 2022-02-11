Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Fabinho and Thiago’s ‘priceless understanding’ has Liverpool fans talking

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Fabinho and Thiago started in midfield for the first time since December 11 against Leicester, re-establishing a partnership that has fans desperate to see time and time again.

When Fabinho and Thiago both start, Liverpool not only look more assured but the results speak for themselves with 16 wins and a single draw across all competitions.

It’s a duo that Jurgen Klopp would no doubt be eager to utilise more often than has been possible, with Thiago succumbing to various injuries and Covid putting a halt to any plans.

But the hope now is that the Spaniard can string games together and ensure the midfield output against Leicester is a regular sight and not a rarity as it has been of late.

Together, Fabinho and Thiago create a needed balance in the middle of the park, complementing each other and allowing their superior game intelligence to come to the fore.

And their comeback left supporters in only one mind after the win over Leicester, with the question now being who is best suited to sit alongside the pair?:

With Liverpool’s squad in an enviable state with every player available to Klopp for the trip to Burnley, the prospect of Fabinho and Thiago together only fuels the confidence for what this team can achieve in 2021/22.

They cover each other and are quick to back up the press, helping to create a solid foundation in the defensive transition and space for their teammates to exploit further afield.

In those 17 aforementioned starts together, Liverpool have conceded just six goals in that time and scored 43 – now to get them on the pitch together consistently!

cc_final

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery. More information.
PRE-ORDER
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments