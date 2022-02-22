Jurgen Klopp was in a positive mood as he discussed Joe Gomez, the Premier League title race and the fitness of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino ahead of Leeds‘ visit.

Here are five key takeaways from the boss as he spoke to the press before the Leeds clash…

“Nothing changed” in the title race

Liverpool fans were buoyant as Man City dropped points against Tottenham, but the boss wasn’t as invested.

“I was on the way home when it was 2-1 Tottenham. I arrived home and didn’t follow it anymore, I was sure they’d equalised,” he explained.

“We went out and the driver was very excited, 2-2 then 3-2, he told me Spurs had won. ‘Oh!’ was my reaction.

“Nothing has changed, really. We need to win.”

“No chance” on Jota or Firmino

Ahead of the League Cup final, Klopp delivered a worrying update as both Jota and Firmino were ruled out against Leeds.

“No chance for tomorrow, Sunday we will see,” Klopp began.

“It will be easier for me to say ‘no’ now but they are pushing. Not on the pitch for training which is not a good sign. We’ll make a decision in the week.”

“If we can win them all…”

Despite closing the gap to the leaders, Klopp is all too aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

“We have so many games to play and yes, if we can win them all, it’s a title race,” he said.

“I don’t know, exactly. I understand people get excited, that’s good. They are not completely out of reach but it’s a tricky situation.

“I didn’t think one second about a title race.”

Gomez’s “very special story”

Following a first Premier League start in 15 months, Klopp was full of admiration for the character of Joe Gomez.

“A very special story. With the quality of Joe, if I had it, I would be difficult to deal with,” he admitted.

“Everyone loves Joey and with his injury, Covid at the wrong time, he didn’t get a rhythm.

“I am really happy with his performance. I was pleased with him.”

On Leeds

Finally, the boss discussed Wednesday’s opponents as Liverpool prepare for their all-important game in hand.

“Leeds fight to stay in this league and they really never give up so we have to make sure we cannot help tomorrow,” he said.

“We have a lot of work to do.

“I hope that we, as a unit with our supporters, are difficult to beat. If we are, we have a chance to win. We need to make sure we are really on it to give everything.

“If we’re not ready for a fight, we will suffer.”