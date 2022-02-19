Upon the announcement of Liverpool’s team news prior to the win over Norwich it was reported that Roberto Firmino suffered a muscle injury, one that is to keep him “out for a while.”

It’s an injury that comes immediately after what was a morale-boosting goal for the Brazilian at the San Siro, one that propelled Liverpool to victory.

But the aftermath has resulted in an unnamed muscle injury to see him added to the injury list alongside Diogo Jota, one that had been clear of names only a couple of weeks ago.

The manager confirmed the news to Match of the Day after the 3-1 win on Saturday, saying: “Bobby Firmino has a muscle problem and is out for a while.”

It means the Reds “have to keep the boys fit and create a spirit like the boys did today in the game” to continue in their push forward as the Reds still “don’t know how long” Jota is out for.

In the space of only a few days, Liverpool have seen their forward options dwindle by two but goals for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz on Saturday do act as a timely boost.

Klopp did urge reporters not to discuss the wealth of options at his disposal on Friday as to not jinx it, saying: “I really don’t like talking about it.

“For two weeks we talked constantly about it and the first thing that happened is Jota is out,” and now Firmino has been added to the list.

With the prognosis not sounding positive for either, it will likely be a Salah-Mane-Diaz combination for the cup final in just eight days’ time.