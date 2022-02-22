Jurgen Klopp has revealed there is “no chance” that Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will be fit to take on Leeds, and admitted it was “not a good sign” for the League Cup final.

Jota (ankle) has been sidelined since midway through the 2-0 win at Inter Milan last week, with Firmino (muscle) having not lasted much longer after replacing him from the bench.

Both missed the 3-1 victory over Norwich at the weekend, and there are ongoing doubts over whether they could return for the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Neither were part of training on Monday, and in his pre-match press conference the following day, Klopp said there is “no chance” they will be involved for the visit of Leeds.

More worrying, however, was his lack of optimism over the pair being available for Wembley trip.

“For tomorrow, no chance. And then the final, we will see,” he told reporters.

“I really don’t know in the moment. It would be easier to say ‘no’ now, but we will see.

“They are [pushing], but they were not on the pitch for training, so that’s not a good sign.

“We have to see what we can do with the boys in the next few days, then we make a decision later in the week.”

Klopp was also asked about the prospect of more changes for the Leeds game, after making seven to his side for Norwich, while it was put to him whether the postponement of the Boxing Day fixture had benefited Liverpool.

“I would like to have Bobby and Diogo available. That will not happen for tomorrow night,” he re-emphasised.

“It is like it is, whatever.

“Honestly, you don’t really think about fixtures and when they come up, you just at one point get information and you prepare for it. That’s the same here.”