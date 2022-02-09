Leicester supporters trust to donate to Liverpool foodbank

Leicester City supporters trust, The Foxes Trust, are donating food to the Fans Supporting Foodbanks collection at Anfield before Thursday’s fixture at Anfield.

Leicester fans will bring donations for the local Liverpool foodbank for the Premier League fixture, less than two months after their fans were heavily criticised for chants about poverty in the League Cup tie at Anfield in December.

Such derisory chants were also very audible when the two sides met at the King Power Stadium shortly after, and were widely condemned by Liverpool supporters but also fans of the Foxes.

The chair of the Foxes Trust, Ian Bason, said: “Foxes Trust welcome the opportunity to show solidarity with football fans in Liverpool by donating to the Fans Supporting Foodbanks collection.

“For all its rivalries, football reaches across and connects communities.

“Supporting a foodbank is a vital step to try to help the disadvantaged in our communities – in Liverpool in Leicester and elsewhere.

“We encourage all fans to do what they can locally to help including our own fans in supporting the foodbanks organised in Leicester and those supported by Leicester City.”

Chair of the Liverpool supporters club, Spirit of Shankly, Joe Blott said: “We know there are significant food poverty problems in Leicester as well as our own City and this donation comes at a time when there is an increase in foodbank usage nationally, 30% in adults and a staggering 49% in children.

“It is vital there is the Right to Food in our communities.



“We will see in coming months things get even worse with the massive rises in the cost of living and we need to come together in solidarity to combat this and call for systemic change.

“This is not an act of charity, it is an incredible show of solidarity from Leicester fans to help those in need in Liverpool.

“As we have always said, hunger doesn’t wear club colours and we are grateful for their support in helping to combat this humanitarian crisis across all our communities.”

* You can make a donation to a foodbank here.

* You can text ‘FOODBANKFC’ to 70460 to donate £5 to North Liverpool Foodbank. (Donations cost £5 plus your standard network message rate.)