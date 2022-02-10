Liverpool 2-0 Leicester: Player Ratings

The boot of Diogo Jota paved the way for another three points for Liverpool, who were largely untroubled by Leicester in a 2-0 win at Anfield.

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester

Premier League (23), Anfield

February 10, 2022

Goals: Jota 34′, 87′

Alisson – 7 (out of 10)

Had the ball at his feet more than in his hands, but was alert to the save when he needed to be as he resumed his position in goal after his exploits with Brazil.

An early Maddison save aside, it was a straightforward evening for Alisson on the way to his 14th clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Set the tone early with a sweeping pass across to Luis Diaz and was not shy in showcasing his artistry on the ball in what was, incredibly, his 150th league appearance for the club.

Hardly put a foot wrong on his milestone night, with his dead-ball deliveries a particular highlight.

Joel Matip – 7

Sadio Mane was still in bed as the match got underway and so was Matip early on, giving Leicester more than a head start in finding space behind him.

The cold Merseyside air would see him perk up and make his now regular adventures into the attacking half, and by night’s end, he would have a nutmeg assist with the outside of his boot!

Virgil van Dijk – 8

The disdain for having to defend never gets old with him, does it? Nevertheless, what he did do he did it with ease, as an early emphatic nudge on Daka in the area showed.

Played a key role in the opener, steering a strong header goalbound that was diverted into Jota’s path, with Leicester not seeming too keen to mark the 6’4 defender.

Andy Robertson – 8

The pocket rocket Scot was as lively as they come and showed promising signs of establishing a connection with Diaz, with his influence waning slightly as the game wore on.

Took a hard hit to his back off the upright chasing a header, and he will be having a word with Trent for a better delivery next time, no doubt!

Fabinho – 8

He really is Inspector Gadget, isn’t he? A long-reaching leg here and a timely toe to take it from the attacker there, everything we’ve come to know and love.

Reunited with Thiago, a welcome balance was restored to midfield with a partnership that Klopp has now utilised eight times from the start this season.

Thiago – 8

It was a long time coming for the Spaniard’s name to be in the XI, December 16 to be exact, and he showcased what we’ve all missed.

From his fancy footwork, no-look passes and even an acrobatic bicycle kick on the edge of the area — if only it went in! — to breaking up play with his pressure, it was what we all needed to see.

A full 90 minutes under his belt was one of a number of positives from the night.

Curtis Jones – 6

Named alongside two of Liverpool’s midfield maestros, it was a big night for Jones on a night where options were not limited for the boss in the middle of the park.

Readily involved and as eager as ever to press, he equally remained guilty of hanging on to the ball too long, taking meaningless touches to invite Leicester for an easy pickpocket.

Luis Diaz- 8

Days on from his first appearance and a first start beckoned for the new man, and his list of admirers will have only grown having proved a nuisance for the Foxes from the off.

Tenacious, pacey, lively and consistently demanding the ball, he proved a reliable option for his teammates on the break and more than happy to pop up in each of the forward positions.

Was desperate for a goal and while it was not to come, it’s only a matter of time.

Diogo Jota – 9 (Man of the Match)

The sign of a top forward is being in the right place at the right time, Jota has that in spades and it twice showed, first with his instinctive close-range finish before his late shot on the swivel.

That’s 17 goals for the season, we’re still only in February.

A quiet start on the right-wing ultimately made for another influential outing for Jota, who is certainly Liverpool’s man in form.

Roberto Firmino – 6

It was one of those nights for the No. 9, too often wayward with his passing or being guilty of holding on to the ball for a split second too long.

As ever, could not fault his application and offered a timely spark, but was just slightly off the pace and was withdrawn for the returning Salah just before the hour-mark.

Substitutes

Mohamed Salah (on for Firmino, 59′) – 7 –

Could’ve had three goals in quick succession, a one-on-one with Schmeichel was saved before then finding the crossbar – it got the crowd up and about!

Harvey Elliott (on for Jones, 59′) – 7 –

Reuniting the right-side triangle that was successful earlier in the season, Elliott was caught in possession a time or two but generally bright and readily involved in his 30-minutes.

Takumi Minamino (on for Diaz, 89′) – N/A – A very brief cameo.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jurgen Klopp – 8

Resisted the temptation to start Mohamed Salah, and for good reason considering his exertions at AFCON, and it offered another valuable chance to see Diaz from the off.

A strong XI with pre-planned substitutions, Klopp had the luxury of choice and would have known that some of the cobwebs from the break still needed to be cleared out.

But he would have been delighted with what he saw, especially from his new signing as he and the team continue to get on the same page.

Another valuable three points in the bank with Liverpool now unbeaten in their last eight, but attention will quickly switch to Burnley on Sunday.