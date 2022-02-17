Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans laud Jordan Henderson after taking “game by scruff of the neck”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jordan Henderson has found himself at the end of criticism in recent weeks and months but his game-changing introduction at the San Siro was rightly recognised and lauded.

The Liverpool captain has been levelled with various assessments of where he now sits in Jurgen Klopp‘s side, only furthered by the boost in numbers to the midfield options.

Henderson did not set the world alight at Burnley, far from it, in what was one of his poor outings of the season but his 30-minute spell at Inter Milan showed off the other side of the coin.

As part of the triple substitution on the hour mark, Henderson’s introduction at the cost of Fabinho had eyebrows raised but he instantly helped wrestle back control and momentum.

“I thought the subs made a big difference tonight,” Andy Robertson told LFCTV post-match.

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and captain Jordan Henderson celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“I thought Bobby [Firmino] when he came on was excellent, Hendo was unbelievable when he came on – I can’t speak highly enough of his performance.

“We were under pressure when he came on, him and Naby made a big difference as well. And that’s why credit has to go to Hendo, he got hold of the ball and got the game by the scruff of the neck.”

It was a view shared by Reds across social media, with the captain widely praised for responding to his critics in the best way he knows how, on the pitch:

It was the type of captain’s performance Liverpool needed and Henderson is not one to do his talking off the pitch, as was shown in Milan on Wednesday night.

With competition for places heating up, it will not only serve Henderson well but the entire midfield contingent and that’s only to Liverpool’s benefit as the Reds continue to compete across four competitions.

cc_final

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery. More information.
PRE-ORDER
LEARN MORE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments