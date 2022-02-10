After 18 days, the Premier League is back for Liverpool with Leicester making their second trip of the season to Anfield. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

With a run of seven games unbeaten, the return of Mohamed Salah and a near fully fit squad, Jurgen Klopp is in an enviable position heading into tonight’s fixture.

Of course, the Foxes were the last team to inflict defeat on the Reds in what was a performance to forget from Liverpool – but now is a chance to put that right.

Brendan Rodgers’ side arrive under pressure following their FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest, leaving only the Premier League and Europa Conference League on their schedule.

But there can be no underestimating Leicester this time around with three points invaluable to at least keep Man City within striking distance. Up the Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on USA Network and Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leicester and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League game on the following channels worldwide:

