Bernardo Silva’s preoccupation with Liverpool continued after Man City‘s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, the midfielder bringing up their title rivals unprompted.

In the aftermath of the Reds’ Premier League title triumph in 2020, Bernardo labelled Liverpool fans “pathetic” for taunting him and his team-mates.

“Go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book…so many options,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Portuguese has often played the role of antagonist in the modern rivalry between City and Liverpool, including his show of disrespect in the guard of honour at the Etihad.

Now, the two sides are back vying for the title again, and with Palace holding City to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Monday night, the gap between them stands at just four points – with the Reds holding a game in hand.

Beat Arsenal on Wednesday, and they will be within a point of the champions ahead of their trip to Manchester on April 10.

While Jurgen Klopp‘s squad have maintained that the title race is simply about the next game, Bernardo took a different approach as, unprompted, he turned a question on whether he was still wondering how City failed to win back to Liverpool.

“Very frustrating game, but still a long way to go, nine games to go, we’re still in a good position,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s still better to be in our position than Liverpool’s. They still have to play in our stadium as well. It’s going to be exciting.”

The 27-year-old later added: “Well, it’s always better to win than draw the game.

“We wanted to win, we wanted to have an advantage of six points [over] Liverpool, with them one game in hand.

“Four points, they play Arsenal, we go and rest, to play Southampton in the FA Cup.

“Nine games to go, very difficult fixtures ahead of us. We’re going to be there, we’re going to fight, as usual, for the title.”

Of course, Bernardo is technically correct that City remain in a stronger position, but his post-match interview suggested the cracks may be beginning to show for a side that has dropped points in three of their last seven league games.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on a run of eight consecutive victories in the top flight, and if they can overcome Arsenal, will be breathing down the necks of Pep Guardiola’s leaders.