Jurgen Klopp has made 10 changes to his Liverpool lineup as they turn their focus from League Cup to FA Cup, with a fifth-round clash at home to Norwich up next tonight.

The Reds are required to shift back to match mode as, three days after their triumph at Wembley, they are challenging for a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Having gone two hours and penalties against Chelsea on Sunday, it is no surprise to see a much-changed Liverpool side take to the field tonight.

Among those to drop out is Caoimhin Kelleher, the weekend’s hero, with Alisson taking the Irishman’s place as he looks to regain rhythm.

Ahead of the Brazilian is a back four of James Milner, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.

Jordan Henderson will captain the side in midfield, and is flanked by the duo of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.

Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi take their places in attack.

Norwich, meanwhile, have made seven changes from their 2-0 loss to Southampton on Friday, with goalkeeper Tim Krul coming in along with three defenders.

Polish winger Przemyslaw Placheta makes a rare start, joining Milot Rashica – who scored in the Canaries’ 3-1 defeat at Anfield last month – and Teemu Pukki in attack.

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Jota, Minamino, Origi

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Matip, Robertson, Bradley, Morton, Elliott, Mane, Diaz

Norwich: Krul; Byram, Zimmermann, Gibson, Giannoulis; Normann, Rupp, Lees-Melou; Placheta, Rashica, Pukki

Substitutes: Gunn, Tomkinson, Sorensen, McLean, Gilmour, Dowell, Rowe, Tzolis, Sargent