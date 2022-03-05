Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. West Ham: 8 changes as Keita starts

After taking a successful cup break, the Premier League is back for Liverpool and West Ham awaits Jurgen Klopp‘s men. And the manager has restored familiar faces in his XI.

Since the Reds were last at Anfield in the league, a piece of silverware has been added to the trophy cabinet and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals secured.

But now it’s back to business against a side that inflicted one of Liverpool’s two defeats this season, and a spot of revenge would not go amiss to cut the deficit at the top back to three points.

And to help do just that is Alisson in goal, on the hunt for his 14th league clean sheet this season.

Ahead of the Brazilian is Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Fabinho returns in his deep-lying role and is accompanied by Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, despite initial injury concerns.

And the front three of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane are back to lead the line.

On the nine-man bench, Klopp has the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota to turn to.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Origi, Minamino, Jota

West Ham: Fabianski; Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Johnson, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals; Bowen, Vlasic, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Okoflex, Benrahma

