Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool career was littered with moments that will live long in the memory and with 186 goals in 710 appearances, he had his fair share of spellbinding strikes.

The Reds’ captain fantastic, an idol for many and a club legend that will see his influence at Anfield and beyond echo for years and decades to come.

The one to drag his team by the scruff of the neck and make the difference when it mattered most, Gerrard was not one to shy away from the big occasion, far from it.

And just like his ability to embrace the pressure, his tally of goals did not often include an easy finish rather an eye for the spectacular and as such this list could certainly extend well beyond 10.

You might have an alternative view or mix up the order but I think we can all agree that Gerrard offered a little something for everyone and many of his strikes were of the highest order.

10. December 1999 – vs. Sheffield Wednesday

It’s hard to look past his first Liverpool goal to start us off, one that showcased all the promise many had for what was to come.

A drive from midfield before weaving beyond two defenders and sending the ball back across the goalkeeper, it was clinical and oozed the relentlessness that defined his career.

A slalom run against Sheffield Wednesday for the then just 19 years old, the first goal of 186 for his boyhood club.

9. March 2009 – vs. Real Madrid

It was an incredible night at Anfield back in 2009, when Real Madrid descended on Merseyside and Liverpool sent them back to Spain having handed them an emphatic lesson.

The occasion elevates the goal somewhat here but you can take nothing away from the smart finish for Gerrard’s second on the night.

It was instinctive and while not looking to be packing a punch, it hit the net like a rocket and Iker Casillas’ save came moments after the ball was already in the net.

8. November 2007 – vs. Newcastle

Gerrard and the dead ball was a match made in heaven and one of the best examples of this was at St James’ Park in 2007, when more than 25 yards out.

The opening goal of a 3-0 win and Shay Given stood no chance of getting a glove on what was an absolute rocket from the Liverpool captain.

From Lucas Leiva rolling the ball his way and the contact that followed, it’s a hit that would have triggered thousands, if not millions, to try their arm at replicating.

7. September 2001 – vs. Everton

The list would not be complete without a mention for Gerrard’s thumping finish at Goodison Park back in 2001, and the accompanying celebration toward the Everton fans.

Dragging the ball out wide may have increased the angle, but it remained no issue for the then No. 17, letting fly on a shot that flew into the side netting and left Paul Gerrard rooted to the spot.

The hand to the ear put the cherry on top of the effort and helped make sure it remains front and centre in Gerrard’s list of goals.

6. August 2007 – vs. Aston Villa

There had to be another free-kick stunner and few would surely begrudge the selection, with it also proving to be a match-winner on the opening day of the 2007/08 season.

Gerrard loved playing against Aston Villa, scoring 13 in total – more than any other opponent throughout his career but none could top this effort.

It was 1-1 and a free kick was awarded to the Reds in the dying stages, the scene was set and, of course, Gerrard stepped up to the plate in stunning fashion and sent his strike into the top corner.

There’s are few better ways to start a campaign, and it was classic Gerrard.

5. March 2001 – vs. Man United

The list goes on and this long-range strike is made all the more special simply because of who it was against and the sliding celebration across the turf is worthy of extra credit!

The sheer confidence that oozed from Gerrard in the middle of the pitch and to then let loose and send his effort into the top corner and beyond Barthez in a heartbeat was special.

In only his third season, it was another nod to what lay await in the years to come.

4. April 2005 – vs. Middlesborough

The year 2005 handed us some truly memorable Gerrard moments and this one is right up there.

The audacity to even attempt a half volley from that angle and from that distance spoke volumes of Gerrard’s ability, it hit that sweet spot and landed in the top corner.

A half-volley that looked to be controlled by remote control such was the way it flew threw the air, pure genius and the awe from the Anfield crowd and celebrations said it all.

3. May 2005 – vs. AC Milan (Champions League final)

It’s not a jaw-dropping strike nor a lethal finish from a dead ball, but it was the catalyst for a night that saw the impossible become possible.

That’s not to discredit what was a brilliantly executed header, rather the importance of the moment has elevated it to this spot on the list.

The comeback started here in typical Gerrard fashion and in the blink of an eye, the Reds were quickly put back on the trajectory to lift their fifth European Cup.

A captain’s moment that will forever be enshrined in history.

2. May 2006 – vs. West Ham (FA Cup final)

This one brings on an instant smile. Off his feet, with cramp taking hold and time swiftly running out this goal was encapsulated much of Gerrard’s Liverpool career.

The Reds needed someone to come to the fore and rising to the occasion was, of course, Gerrard who had only been on his back minutes earlier.

A first time shot from more than 30 yards away, time stood still as the ball sailed through countless players and flew into the bottom corner – cue ecstasy.

Perfectly executed and to be forever remembered in what was quickly known as ‘The Gerrard Final’.

1. December 2004 – vs. Olympiakos

When one thinks of the goal it often comes with the accompanying commentary: “Gerrraaaaard! Ohhhhh you beauty, what a hit, son, what a hit!”

Not only was the strike as sweet as you’ll see but the importance of it too cannot be understated as with no lethal right-boot there would be no Istanbul.

Gerrard himself said it was “one of the sweetest strikes I have ever hit” and from Anfield or through a TV set, you cannot disagree – it was only ever destined for the back of the net.

Like a bullet, it was gone in a flash and we also have to thank Neil Mellor’s lovely cushioned header for setting up the moment.

“What a hit” sums it up. It doesn’t get much better than that!