Jurgen Klopp has provided a welcome update on the availability of Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip and Thiago, with the latter duo likely to be in the squad vs. Inter at the very least.

Liverpool had three enforced absences against West Ham, with Firmino, Matip and Thiago all ruled out due to injury or illness.

The Brazilian was expected to return to team training on Sunday while the visit of Inter had been signposted as a potential return date for Thiago, both of which could be ticked off.

With another vital 90 minutes ahead on Tuesday night, Klopp offered an update on the trio and their progress on the eve of the Champions League fixture and it’s a welcome one.

“I think all trained yesterday [Sunday], full,” Klopp told reporters. So not sure yet what we make of that exactly, to be honest, as we have to see how they react.

“Thiago only a week out, probably fine but have to wait, Joel only three, four days so will be fine.

“And with Bobby it was longer out, his first session so we have to see if we stress that or if it makes sense to give him a few more days with proper training.

“We don’t train properly today, it’s a minus one session and Bobby might need something else so we will see. But they are all in training.”

It could be that Joel Matip is injected back into the XI after his short illness, adding fresh legs to the backline with Ibrahima Konate the one to step out of the lineup.

As for Thiago and Firmino, a place on the bench is the likeliest option with Klopp boasting a number of options in midfield and the forward line to make the necessary changes with the hectic schedule in mind.