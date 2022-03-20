Diogo Jota embraced Liverpool’s ability to “find a way” after his goal edged a tough clash with Nottingham Forest, with Jurgen Klopp hailing a “proper striker.”

Jota was arguably the most guilty party as the Reds stuttered for much of the FA Cup quarter-final, but he then came up with another vital goal to secure a 1-0 win.

The Portuguese touched home after a Kostas Tsimikas cross, but it took a VAR check to ratify the goal as, initially, Jota appeared offside when the ball was whipped in.

Speaking to ITV after the game, the 25-year-old agreed that “it was tight,” but added: “I always trust that I’m onside, but you never know.”

“They had one big, big, big chance, the cross. I think they gave us a proper challenge here tonight,” he continued.

“They played at home, the fans were outstanding, but we are in the semi-finals.”

Forest were certainly a worthy opponent, with Philip Zinckernagel missing their biggest chance of the game as he touched wide minutes before Jota grabbed the winner.

But it always seemed likely that Liverpool would progress, such is their mentality under Klopp, with Jota describing this as “finding a way.”

“[It was] tough, very tough today, the end of a cycle, loads of games,” he said.

“We had to make a few changes as well. We fought hard and we are in the next round.”

That presents a semi-final against Man City at Wembley, though Jota and his team-mates were not aware of the results of a draw that took place shortly before kickoff.

“I didn’t know! Another tough game, one more, we have loads until the end of the season,” the striker reacted.

“But there are still a lot of games before that, so let’s focus on the next one after the break.”

In his post-match interview, Klopp was asked about Jota’s canny ability to score and praised him as a “proper striker” with “a nose” and “a desire.”

“It was not a massive chance, it was a difficult one to finish,” he told ITV.

“Outstanding goal, and he is a striker, a proper striker. He has a nose for the situation and a desire to put the body in. Absolutely great.”