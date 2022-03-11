In light of the happenings at Chelsea regarding Roman Abramovich, Jurgen Klopp was left to reflect on the fact that he is ‘even happier’ with the club’s current owners.

Abramovich had his assets frozen by the UK government over his ties to Vladimir Putin, with the sanctions having a direct implication on Chelsea.

Abramovich was among those deemed to be “associated with a person who is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, namely Vladimir Putin.”

Chelsea have received special dispensation to continue their operations in a footballing capacity but are currently unable to sign or sell players, agree new contracts or sell merchandise.

Tickets are also unable to be sold for any future games, with only the club’s season-ticket holders able to attend, and now the sale of the club first needs government permission.

And Klopp was the latest manager to be asked about the developments ahead of another Premier League weekend, voicing how it’s made him “even more happy” with FSG.

“When Roman Abramovich came to Chelsea did anybody really care? Did anybody really care when Newcastle got taken over?” Klopp said.

“Do supporters really care? That’s the question.

“I think it’s pretty obvious where the money is coming from, everybody knew it but we accepted it – that’s our fault, that’s society’s fault.

“Now we think, ‘no we cannot accept it anymore’ and now we punish them. Not Chelsea‘s fault, not at all.

“I have no idea what a background check [on owners] would look like in these moments.

“But I can tell you I am six-and-a-half years here now and from the first day I came here I was really happy with our owners, and in these times I’m even more happy with our owners.

“In the end, owners are there to lead a club, to give financial resources. When they want to make a benefit, we say ‘how can they make a benefit, they’re just in here to give money to football’.

“In the end, we don’t think about where the money is coming from and now obviously we think about where it is coming from, and it is a good idea.”