Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is tackled by West Ham United's Craig Dawson but no penalty was awarded during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. West Ham – Follow the Reds’ league match here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Another big day awaits the Reds as a win against West Ham will move Liverpool back to within three points of Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Jon Moss.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Origi, Minamino, Jota

West Ham: Fabianski; Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Johnson, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals; Bowen, Vlasic, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Okoflex, Benrahma

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments