Nottingham Forest’s touching tribute to the 97 for Sunday’s FA Cup tie

Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest for the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, and the Championship side have paid tribute to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

Jurgen Klopp will take his team to the City Ground on Sunday and Liverpool fans will notice an area of the stadium left vacant, with 97 seats to be left unoccupied.

It is part of Nottingham Forest’s tribute to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, who were unlawfully killed on April 5, 1989, when the two teams met in the FA Cup semi-final.

The banner across the section of seats reads, “97 Never Forgotten. 15.04.89”

And announcing the tribute on Twitter, Forest’s post said: “Never forgotten.

“97 seats will be left vacant at tomorrow’s match in honour of those who lost their lives at our FA Cup semi-final in 1989

“We look forward to welcoming Liverpool FC to The City Ground.”

It’s a classy tribute from Sunday’s hosts and comes after Nottingham Forest’s Supporters’ Trust laid a floral tribute at Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial on Thursday.

Both have been met by overwhelming messages of support from supporters of the two clubs, with the show of respect a class touch that did not go unnoticed.

