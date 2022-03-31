The Premier League has confirmed an 84-day transfer window for the summer ahead, with clubs across the English top flight able to sign players from June 10.

With only two months remaining of the 2021/22 campaign, plans are already in place for the new season.

It is a unique one, interrupted by a mid-season World Cup in Qatar, and as such clubs are required to prepare differently.

However, it is much the same for the transfer window, with the Premier League confirming on Thursday afternoon that it will open on June 10 this year.

The deadline lands 84 days later on September 1, with clubs required to formally register their deals by 11pm BST.

That is, as explained by the Premier League, “in line with other European leagues,” having already scrapped a trialled early transfer deadline in 2020.

Liverpool could be busy in the summer market, though most likely in terms of sales with decisions to be made on the quintet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

All five are into the final year of their deals, meaning they could either agree new terms, be sold or allowed to depart on a free transfer in 2023.

Divock Origi, James Milner, Loris Karius, Ben Woodburn and Sheyi Ojo are among the players whose contracts will expire this summer, and for some, replacements may be identified.

Last summer, Ibrahima Konate was the sole first-team addition, while a year previous, Diogo Jota, Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas were all brought in for a combined £81.75 million.

There were plans in place to push for the signing of Luis Diaz this summer, but a January approach from Tottenham forced the Reds into early action.

Fabio Carvalho is expected to arrive from Fulham for a fee of around £8 million, while youngsters Ben Doak and Trent Kone-Doherty are already in line for academy moves.