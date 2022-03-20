Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota looks dejected during the FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Strangest player ever” – Liverpool fans wowed as “enigma” Jota snatches winner

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Diogo Jota produced a sub-par display at the City Ground, but yet again, the enigma came up with the winner as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Jota struggled throughout 95 minutes in Nottingham on Sunday night, but it was the No. 20 who was on hand to touch in Kostas Tsimikas‘ right-footed cross to seal progress to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Liverpool have, therefore, booked a clash with Man City at Wembley next month, while Jota’s 19th goal of the season means he is enjoying the best scoring campaign of his career.

But as fans assessed the quarter-final, they were again baffled as to how a “genuine 3/10 performance” ended up with the Portuguese scoring another vital goal.

It has not been a vintage run of form for Jota in recent weeks, but the 25-year-old has now found the back of the net in consecutive games, including the crucial opener at Arsenal in midweek.

This display at the City Ground was, in many ways, characteristic of his time at Liverpool, with Jota rarely contributing in the buildup as the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino do, but often finishing with world-class ease.

Jurgen Klopp, who made a quadruple substitution midway through the second half, was vindicated in his decision to keep Jota on, with the bid for four trophies still alive.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments