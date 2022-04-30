Andy Robertson has hailed Joe Gomez, who was “different class” on a day that Liverpool’s squad depth again came to the fore in the 1-0 win at Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his XI for the trip to Newcastle, handing a valuable rest to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago and Mo Salah.

But, in turn, it, notably, offered up an opportunity for Joe Gomez and James Milner – who have primarily been squad options this season.

Naby Keita was also one to be drafted in and his influence was significant, scoring the winning goal to continue to pile the pressure at Man City‘s doorstep.

And after another winning performance that relied on the strength of the squad, that has seen 37 players feature throughout the season, there was plenty of admiration from Andy Robertson and Milner.

“The position we’re in, challenging on all fronts, it proves you need the whole squad and we’re blessed to have a great squad of players,” Milner, who has 13 starts this season, told BT Sport.

“A good mix of the younger guys coming in and pushing everybody and everybody is needed, it’s proved with every game.”

The sentiment was echoed by Robertson, who showed plenty of love for Gomez and Keita after their decisive displays at St James’ Park.

“I thought Joe Gomez was different class at right-back, like Milly said, we need everyone in the squad,” Robertson said.

“We’re blessed we’ve got everyone fit just now, maybe apart from Bobby, but a lot of us are fit and healthy and fighting for places in the starting XI.

"We just keep that mindset, every three days, recover, go again." "The lads are putting in big performances." Andy Robertson and man of the match James Milner react to a massively important three points away to Newcastle. ? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/adPMHSuIim — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022

“We made five changes today but Milly, Man of the Match, Joe Gomez was different class, Naby Keita – it just shows the lads are coming in and putting in big performances.

“We’ll need that until the end of the season.”

Liverpool’s squad depth has been a significant factor in the success so far this season and the potential for what is still to come.

It’s been an area of weakness previously but the Reds have found the sweet spot and are rightly taking advantage of it.

“Coming here with five changes and building pretty much a new setup is really difficult,” Klopp later added.

“So the performance was absolutely outstanding, I loved it. We controlled the game in so many ways.

“We expect a lot but the boys still have to deliver. Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game.”