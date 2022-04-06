Naby Keita was a standout player in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory away to Benfica, as the Reds again produced a big European showing.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side faced a trip to Portugal for the first leg of their quarter-final tie, coming through it despite a second-half wobble.

A dominant opening 45 minutes saw Liverpool stroll into a 2-0 lead, with Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane finding the net.

Konate’s error allowed Darwin Nunez to reduce the arrears, but Luis Diaz scored in clinical fashion to seal a huge win for the Reds.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored and FotMob and the TIA readers.

Keita (8.4) was the richly deserved recipient of the highest rating, as he produced an excellent display throughout.

The Guinean hasn’t always convinced in the big games for Liverpool, but he was a huge influence both on and off the ball, suggesting he should start against Man City.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt Keita “passed and pressed superbly” all evening, also pointing out how he “showed great mobility in attack and defence.”

Similarly, TIA’s Henry Jackson gave the 27-year-old the Man of the Match award, saying he gave an “unmissable audition” ahead of the trip to the Etihad.

In second place was Diaz (8.1), who came back to haunt former foes Benfica, finishing off the scoring in well-taken fashion.

The Colombian received FotMob’s highest score at the Estadio da Luz, completing three successful dribbles and making six recoveries.

Also in the top three was Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.5), who returned from injury and put on a passing clinic, especially in the first half.

Aside from the right-back’s creative brilliance, Doyle also lauded him for being “very solid defensively,” as Benfica went up a gear after their goal.

It was another off night for Mohamed Salah (6.2), however, and he received comfortably the lowest score, cutting a jaded figure with a heavy first touch.