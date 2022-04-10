Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Man City: Jota starts as 1 of 3 changes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

An all-important advantage in the title race is on the line as Liverpool meet Man City and Jurgen Klopp has made three changes from midweek, with Diogo Jota one of the front three at the Etihad.

The day is finally here. The Reds arrive in Manchester with a chance to leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s side and move two points clear at the Premier League summit.

Against a side Klopp described as “insane,” the task is as tough as it gets but with a 10-game winning streak in the league behind them, Liverpool have put themselves in the best position possible.

Much of the pre-match talk centred around how the Reds’ front three would look and the manager has now made his choice.

Alisson will prove pivotal in goal again and is to sit behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Fabinho will continue masterfully in the No. 6 role alongside Thiago and Jordan Henderson.

And making up the front three is Mohamed Salah, who has seven goals in 12 appearances against City, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

It still leaves Liverpool with an incredibly strong nine-man bench to turn to if and when required today, including Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino.

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Lavia, McAter, Grealish, Mahrez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Diaz, Firmino

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments