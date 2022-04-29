Jurgen Klopp has explained how signing his new contract before the transfer window opens can benefit Liverpool, as it can “guarantee stability” for signings.

Liverpool remain locked in a fight for three more trophies in the final month of the campaign, and have been boosted by the news of Klopp’s two-year extension.

The manager has now pledged to stay at Anfield until 2026, which answers a big question over the future of the club beyond his previous deal, which expired in 2024.

That could have clouded negotiations with potential signings, as well as current players who are in talks over new deals, and Klopp believes his commitment will be “good for transfer windows.”

“It makes sense doing it now, because it’s important that a lot of people know early what’s going on,” he told reporters on Friday.

“It’s good for transfer windows. We cannot guarantee success, we can guarantee stability and it’s, in these difficult times, a big thing to guarantee.

“That’s why I think the moment is the right one.”

Along with Klopp, assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz also pledged their futures to Liverpool with similar deals, with the setup within the club remaining strong.

“I think knowing who is the manager and who is the coaching staff is an important thing,” Klopp continued.

“Because you know what you have in other clubs wherever you could go, but never exactly.

“There’s no 100 percent in this business, but I think it’s pretty likely that I will stay for a little bit longer.

“I think everything is clear in these moments.

“If it’s a positive sign for these boys, great. But I don’t think this will be the one decisive thing.

“It’s their own life. We just wanted to guarantee that everybody who wants to be here knows what they could expect.”

Liverpool are already due to add 19-year-old Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho when the transfer window opens, while a deal is in place to sign Celtic teenager Ben Doak and sights are set on Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay.

If they join, they will arrive in a positive environment only boosted further by Klopp’s extension, with the manager vowing that it is “only the start” for the Reds.

“I realise obviously that people are happy about it, that’s good. I’m very happy about it as well,” he said of his contract.

“It’s for me, at this moment in time, the place to be. This club offers a lot. We never stop trying to develop the situation.

“We have a team in the best age group but time is running, we have to prepare the little things so we are ready for the future as well.

“That’s why I think it’s really good place to be or to join.

“We want to offer emotion, we want to deliver excitement that you can really buy into, we want to be really together with our people, we want to really be connected and we want to be special as well as a club.

“It’s no threat. This is only the start, that’s the plan.”